Ventura Harbor Village hosts Holiday CAN-Tree Food Drive

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Harbor Village is the latest spot to embody the giving spirit of the season with a Holiday CAN-Tree Food Drive for Food Share Ventura County.

(Credit: Ventura Harbor Village)

Organizers of the weekend event collected more than 1,000 canned goods and other items. Stacked donations for the non-profit organization formed a sea-themed holiday tree, complete with a mermaid tail topper.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance in their sleigh under a light snow.

(Credit: Ventura Harbor Village)

“It really is uplifting to see the community come together and support those families in need,” said Ventura Port District General Manager Brian Pendleton. “We were proud to have exceeded our goal to assist Food Share Ventura County this holiday season."

Last-minute shoppers were able to visit outdoor, one-of-a-kind retailers selling handcrafted items including homemade chocolate and pottery. Harbor restaurants also offered take-out meals and treats.

For visitor information about Ventura Harbor Village, call (805) 477-0470 or click the following link: https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/