Agricultural Essential Worker cards available in Ventura County for farmworkers

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner announced that the commission is issuing "essential worker" identification cards to farmworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmworker resource program worked county and local farmworker groups to make this happen.

The cards will be available this week.

"It says I am a farmworker helping to protect our food supply during the Coronavirus pandemic. My job is essential," Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner Ed Williams said.

Ventura County growers, packing houses and pest control companies can call the commissoiner's office to get the ID cards for employees.

The program is voluntary and free. The cards were created after various growers, community organizations and farmworkers shared that employees were afraid to go to work during the Ventura County "Stay

Well at Home" Public Health Order.

If you are interested in providing these cards to your employees, =contact the Agricultural Commissioner's Office at (805) 388-4222