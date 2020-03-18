Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 6:04 pm
Published 5:25 pm

Ventura County grocery stores offer special hours for seniors

VCAAA
Ventura County Area Agency on Aging

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Grocery stores in Ventura County are helping provide a safe, healthy space for senior citizens.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many locations are offering early service hours, exclusively for older adults, people with disabilities and pregnancy women.

Here is a list of local stores and early service grocery hours:

  • Gelson's: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
  • Ralphs: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
  • Target: 8-9 a.m., Wednesdays only 
  • Vallarta: - 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
  • Vons: 7-9 a.m., Monday-Friday
  • Whole Foods: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week

This list is not exhaustive. Hours listed above apply to locations countywide, and may vary.

Genelle Padilla

Genelle Padilla is the co-anchor of KCOY 12 Central Coast News evening newscasts and co-anchor of KKFX My Fox 11 news at 10 p.m.

