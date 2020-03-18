Ventura County grocery stores offer special hours for seniors
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Grocery stores in Ventura County are helping provide a safe, healthy space for senior citizens.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many locations are offering early service hours, exclusively for older adults, people with disabilities and pregnancy women.
Here is a list of local stores and early service grocery hours:
- Gelson's: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
- Ralphs: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
- Target: 8-9 a.m., Wednesdays only
- Vallarta: - 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
- Vons: 7-9 a.m., Monday-Friday
- Whole Foods: 7-8 a.m., 7 days a week
This list is not exhaustive. Hours listed above apply to locations countywide, and may vary.
