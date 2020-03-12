Ventura County declares local health emergency

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Public Health Department declared a local health emergency in response to the increased spread of the coronavirus across the country, to be in alignment with the Governor Gavin Newsom's Declared State of Emergency and based on the increase of cases in Ventura County.

One confirmed as well as a second "presumptive" positive case of coronavirus have been found in Ventura County at this time.

“Although there is still no person-to-person transmission in our County, my first priority is to protect the public health of our residents by taking proactive measures,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Levin. “We encourage community members and organizations to do their part to help slow the spread of this virus. Our local healthcare system is well prepared to treat more cases should the need arise, particularly among vulnerable populations that require significant clinical care.”

Ventura County said they are prepared to manage and investigate suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Public Health will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to provide accurate information about what the community should do to reduce the spread of the virus and to care for those who may get sick with it.

“This declaration will enhance our ability to take further lifesaving actions as we continue to respond to this evolving health and safety threat,” said County CEO Mike Powers. “These actions will allow us to have even greater coordination to protect our residents and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We will continue to mobilize county resources, coordinate with agencies and partners and raise awareness about how everyone can take action to be prepared.”

There are currently 3 travel-related cases in Ventura County. As of today, 95 people have been tested by the Ventura County Public Health Lab for the virus, 2 results are pending confirmation and 22 travelers are on home quarantine.

Public Health is also asking businesses, schools, and community-based organizations to begin to implement plans that allow people to stay home if they are sick or vulnerable to the disease. This includes the option to work from home or to complete assignments remotely when possible.

Ventura County Public Health urges organizations to review and implement guidance from the California Department of Public Health.