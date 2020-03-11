Second “presumptive positive” Coronavirus case reported in Ventura County

Health

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A second travel related case of the Coronavirus has been reported in Ventura County, according to the Ventura County Public Health Department.

The traveler returned from a trip to Italy, became symptomatic and sought medical attention. The testing was completed by a health care provider in Los Angeles County.

The traveler is under home quarantine in Ventura County. The test is presumptive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, the Ventura County Public Health Lab has conducted 77 COVID-19 tests. There is 1 positive, travel related, case of COVID-19 in Ventura County and now 1 presumptive positive travel related case. There are 25 travelers on home quarantine. There are no confirmed cases of person-to-person transmission in Ventura County.

Ventura County Public Health continues to urge agencies, businesses, school districts, organizations and health care providers throughout the County to prepare for social distancing.

The latest updates can be found at www.vcemergency.com. The county has a Coronavirus Hotline set up: 805-465-6650