Burn scars visible along Malibu stretch of PCH south of Ventura County

Drive from Malibu to Ventura County shows burn scar along PCH left behind by Palisades Fire
today at 9:41 pm
Published 9:29 pm

MALIBU, Calif.-The drive along the Pacific Coast Highway from Malibu to Ventura County is eye opening.

For the first time in months it is open in both directions to people who don't live in the area directly impacted by the Palisades Fire.

Video sped up shows the Malibu portion of the 11 mile stretch burned in the wind-driven fire in January.

The fire made the ocean more visible.

It used to be blocked by homes destroyed in the fire.

There are two lanes open in each direction with burn scars on both sides of the PCH.

There are still plenty of trucks working the area, so people are urged to drive with caution.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

