Woman hurt in solo car crash on Highway 154 Sunday

today at 12:57 pm
Published 12:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a solo-car crash on East Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara Sunday morning.

The crash first happened at 11:26 a.m. as one woman required ambulance transport to Cottage Hospital for minor injuries, according to the SBCFD.

Your News Channel saw the woman's car being towed and other cars driving quickly across the icy roads.

The crash was caused by snow and slush on the road and the SBCFD advises caution when traveling this road.

Caleb Nguyen

