Oxnard arrests four during DUI checkpoint and saturation event

OXNARD, Calif.-A DUI checkpoint wrapped up early Saturday morning.

The checkpoint took place on Harbor Blvd. near Wooley Rd. in Oxnard.

It coincided with what police call a "DUI saturation patrol" throughout the city.

Police said they arrested four impaired drivers between 6 p.m. And 1a.m.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint that also helped train cadets.

Officers said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

Each one serves as a reminder to designate a driver.