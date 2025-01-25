Skip to Content
Oxnard arrests four during DUI checkpoint and saturation event

DUI checkpoint and saturation period leads to four arrests
Published 8:50 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-A DUI checkpoint wrapped up early Saturday morning.

The checkpoint took place on Harbor Blvd. near Wooley Rd. in Oxnard.

It coincided with what police call a "DUI saturation patrol" throughout the city.

Police said they arrested four impaired drivers between 6 p.m. And 1a.m.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint that also helped train cadets.

Officers said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

Each one serves as a reminder to designate a driver.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

