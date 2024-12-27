Four injured in three-car crash in Lompoc Friday night

LOMPOC, Calif. – Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Lompoc on Highway 246 near Mission Gate on Friday night just after 6:00 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person required extrication from a vehicle and three patients had moderate injuries from the incident, detailed the SBCFD.

Two people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center and another to Lompoc Regional as both sides of the 246 were closed for some time, explained the SBCFD.

More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available on Your News Channel.