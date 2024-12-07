Man dead from car crash in Ventura Saturday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Oxnard man died from a car crash on Rice Rd. and north of Channel Islands Blvd. on Saturday just past 9:00 a.m. according to the CHP and Ventura County Fire Department.

The lone driver's Nissan Sentra took a left turn before veering right into the road and crashing into a pole located on the east side of the road, according to the CHP.

It's unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash as the driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to the VCFD.

One lane of the road was closed until 1:00 p.m. for the investigation and a witness on the scene was contacted, according to the CHP.