Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors support plan to reduce Speed Limits throughout the county

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – In consideration of the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians, the Board of Supervisors has supported a plan to reduce speed limits on nearly 36.5 miles of road throughout the county.

In a detailed press release and map, Santa Barbara County shares the areas that qualify for a 5 mph speed limit reduction under California Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43).

AB 43 authorizes local authorities to reduce speed limits for the safety of vulnerable pedestrian groups; such as children, seniors, and persons with disabilities. The bill not only authorizes local authority to further reduce the speed limit, but they can also require that certain violations be subject to a warning citation.

Busier residential roads throughout the county could receive a 5 mph reduction. Tonight's newscast will feature a closer a look at the roads proposed to get a speed limit reduction in the Goleta area, including Cathedral Oaks Road from the Goleta City Limits to Turnpike Road, El Colegio Road from Storke Road to the University of California, Santa Barbara boundary, and Hollister Avenue from the Goleta City Limit to Modoc Road.

According to the interactive map provided by the county, both Cathedral Oaks Rd. and Hollister Ave. would be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph, and El Colegio Rd. would go from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Roadways in business activity districts such as Modoc Rd. from Via Senda to City of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos Elementary School at Alamo Pintado Ave. would receive a 10 mph limit decrease.

The plan is still pending, and is awaiting approval from Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.