Pedestrian dead after car crash in Santa Maria Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A pedestrian died at the intersection of Orchard and Broadway in Santa Maria after a car hit them just past 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The SMPD were told that personnel at Marian Regional Medical Center tried to administer aid but the person later died from their injuries.

The driver at the scene cooperated with the SMPD and early signs are that neither drugs nor alcohol are factors in the crash.

Next of kin are being notified of the incident as the identity of the deceased is being withheld during the ongoing investigation, according to the SMPD.

Those with more information are encouraged to contact Officer Medrano via phone.