Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department helped a motorcyclist in critical condition to the hospital after a crash before 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist is currently in critical but stable condition after a 26-year-old Bakersfield driver failed to yield to him with possible drug impairment as a factor in the case, according to the OPD.

The 26-year-old also failed to yield to three other drivers when turning left at the intersection of Ventura Road at Second Street as another driver was taken to the hospital in pain, detailed the OPD.

A thorough investigation is still underway and those with additional information on the case can contact the OPD via phone.