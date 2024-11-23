Skip to Content
Traffic

Multiple crashes on Highway 101 Saturday due to first rain of season

SBCFD
By
today at 10:14 am
Published 10:30 am

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is urging drivers to stay safe due to rain after multiple crashes Saturday morning on Highway 101.

These crashes included a truck that rolled over onto its side on Mariposa and El Capitan with the initial call time for this incident being 8:06 a.m, according to the SBCFD.

Drivers should ensure tires have proper tread, have proper windshield wipers, allow proper space for other drivers and stay alert to road conditions and speed, explained the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content