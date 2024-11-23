Multiple crashes on Highway 101 Saturday due to first rain of season

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is urging drivers to stay safe due to rain after multiple crashes Saturday morning on Highway 101.

These crashes included a truck that rolled over onto its side on Mariposa and El Capitan with the initial call time for this incident being 8:06 a.m, according to the SBCFD.

Drivers should ensure tires have proper tread, have proper windshield wipers, allow proper space for other drivers and stay alert to road conditions and speed, explained the SBCFD.