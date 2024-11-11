Skip to Content
Wrong way driver with major injuries following car crash in Orcutt

SBCFD
Published 10:30 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped a wrong-way driver with major injuries from his car after crashing on Highway 135 in Orcutt just past 9:40 p.m. Monday.

The man was transported to Marian Regional with his major injuries while another man involved in the crash refused treatment, according to the SBCFD.

Roads were not closed after the driver struck a vehicle heading south and more information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

