Skip to Content
Traffic
By
today at 5:49 pm
Published 5:47 pm

Five people injured in rollover crash near Gaviota tunnel

Rollover crash on Highway 101 North near Gaviota tunnel
Courtesy Jesus Aguirre
Multiple injuries are reported after a car rolled over in rainy conditions near the Gaviota tunnel.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Five people have been taken to the hospital after a car rolled over on Highway 101. It was traveling north near the Gaviota tunnel Monday afternoon. The crash happened in rainy conditions around 4:20 p.m. Traffic restrictions are in place.

According to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson, four people are in critical condition and one person is in moderate condition. They were all taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with one person traveling by helicopter. Two of the patients are adults, and three are pediatric patients, according to spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors the News Channel 12 at 4 p.m., News Channel 3-12 at 6:30 and KKFX Fox 11 news at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content