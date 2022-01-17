Five people injured in rollover crash near Gaviota tunnel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Five people have been taken to the hospital after a car rolled over on Highway 101. It was traveling north near the Gaviota tunnel Monday afternoon. The crash happened in rainy conditions around 4:20 p.m. Traffic restrictions are in place.

According to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson, four people are in critical condition and one person is in moderate condition. They were all taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with one person traveling by helicopter. Two of the patients are adults, and three are pediatric patients, according to spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli. One person was ejected from the vehicle.