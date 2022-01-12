Man flown to hospital following rollover crash near Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Guadalupe Wednesday.

It happened around noon on Brown Road about three miles west of Highway 1.

According to the CHP online incident log, a Dodge pickup truck had major damage after it rolled and went off the roadway.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said a 29-year-old man who was in the truck fell from the vehicle down a 50-foot ravine.

A rope system was used to rescue the man who had suffered serious injuries.

He was flown to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unclear at this time.