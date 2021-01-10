One dead after semi-truck crashes into bicyclist in Oxnard

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - A 75-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a semi-truck while biking in the City of Oxnard.

Around 3:43 p.m., Oxnard police and EMS personnel responded to the S. Oxnard Boulevard and W. Wooley Road intersection regarding a crash.

After arriving, police determined a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck towing a 53-foot trailer had struck the 75-year-old Oxnard man, causing critical injuries.

The man ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old man from Fresno, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in this crash.

So far they have determined that the semi-truck and trailer turned from Wooley onto Oxnard Blvd and was traveling northbound when the bicyclist was struck.

The driver immediately stopped and parked along the right side of the road after the crash.

The Five Points intersection remained closed for several hours while officers investigated the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Traffic Officer Michael Gens at 805-385-7750 or via email at michael.gens@oxnardpd.org.