Deadly crash temporarily shuts down intersection in Oxnard

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police responded to a fatal traffic crash Saturday afternoon involving a semi-truck and bicyclist.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Wooley Road and S. Oxnard Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.

The Oxnard Police Traffic Unit responded to take over the investigation.

The Five Points intersection remained closed for several hours causing heavy traffic in the area.

It is unclear at this time how many people died in the crash and how many were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.