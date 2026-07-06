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Oxnard man arrested for firearm violations

Oxnard Police Department
By
today at 2:58 pm
Published 3:19 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard Police officers arrested a 23-year-old man for several firearm violations at a traffic stop near Teakwood and North Streets just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 23-year-old already had an assault with a deadly weapon charge from earlier in the day before OPD officers conducted the traffic stop.

OPD officers found a loaded handgun and several rounds of ammo before arresting the 23-year-old for the earlier assault charge alongside several other firearms violations.

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Caleb Nguyen

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