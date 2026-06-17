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Join Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation For Unforgettable Summer Soiree in Los Olivos

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Published 10:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Join the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation for an unforgettable summer celebration under the stars in the heart of Los Olivos at the Summer Soiree!

The celebration will be held to raise important funds to support the health and wellness of the Central Coast vineyards and winery workers.

There will be exclusive tastings from Santa Barbara county premier wineries, a silent auction and even a soulful live performance from Doublewide Kings.

Margerum Wine Co. and Santa Barbara Vintner's foundation board member Doug Margerum joins your Morning News to talk about the upcoming up.

The Summer Soiree will take place Friday, June 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos.

Tickets are still available for purchase.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
Central Coast Wine
Central Coast Wines
KEYT
los olivos
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation
Summer Soiree
wine
Wine country

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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