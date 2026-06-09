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NBA guard Ajay Mitchell to return to UCSB for youth basketball camp

MITCHELL UCSB CAMP.00_00_19_21.Still002
Mitchell returns to campus in a few weeks for a camp
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Published 4:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ajay Mitchell will be the guest speaker at the Gaucho men's basketball camp that runs June 22-25th.

Mitchell turned heads this past year as one of the most improved players in the NBA. The second year guard for Oklahoma City was their best player on the court during their semifinal playoff series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was the Big West Player of the Year at UCSB during the 2022-'23 season. He was a three-time All-Big West selection in all 3 seasons for the Gauchos.

The June camp session is eligible for boys in grades 1st through 8th. Half days and full days are available. Half days run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and full days run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will work on skills training and train with UCSB coaches and players.

For more information, visit ucsbmensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.

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