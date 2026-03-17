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Santa Barbara outlasts San Marcos and the heat in Channel League win

ROYALS DONS TENNIS.00_00_48_02.Still002
Lucas Forry/Ishan Pandya celebrate a win in the far court
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March 17, 2026 11:41 pm
Published 11:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Channel League boys tennis rivalry match was delayed for about an hour due to the heat where temperatures reached 97 degrees.

But once it began the Santa Barbara Dons had too much firepower for San Marcos winning 12-6.

Dons singles players Beckett McManigal and Huxley McGetrick each went 3-0 to lead the way for the victory.

The Royals kept the match behind the doubles team of Jacob Cantrell and Cade Campbell who went 3-0 on the day.

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Mike Klan

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