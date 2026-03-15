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Car crashes into Santa Maria building causing damage

SMPD
By
today at 1:29 pm
Published 1:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 20-year-old driver crashed their car into a parked car at the 400 block of South Broadway, then into a building due to wide tires just after 7:00 p.m. Friday, according to Santa Maria Police.

The crash caused no injuries due to the empty building at the time of the incident, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to Santa Maria Police.

SMPD officers note that changes to the car and driver inexperience led to the crash.

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Caleb Nguyen

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