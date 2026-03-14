Skip to Content
Top Stories

UCSB wins rematch against #5 UC Irvine

D6E_2541
Entenza Design
Gauchos beat the Anteaters for the first time since 2022
By
today at 12:26 am
Published 12:19 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos rallied for revenge.

#11 UCSB won the final two sets to upset fifth-ranked UC Irvine 3-2 (16-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 17-15).

It is the Gauchos third top-ten win of the season and first victory over UC Irvine since 2022.

The Gauchos had just lost to the Anteaters earlier in the week in four sets in Irvine.

George Bruening had a match-high 20 kills for UCSB while Riggs Guy added 14.

With the win UCSB 10-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big West while Irvine sees their record go to 13-3 and 1-1 in league.

(Dos Pueblos High School graduate Micah Goss had 7 kills and 5 blocks in his return to the area. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.