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Boys Volleyball wrap-up: San Marcos outlasts DP in 5

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Royals avoid upset with 5-set win
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Published 9:12 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

San Marcos 3, Dos Pueblos 2: Matteo Burdick led Royals with 20 kills. Ben Wotogbe had 11 kills for Chargers

Santa Barbara 3, Rio Mesa 0: Kristian Dybdahl tallied 13 kills for Dons.

Ventura 3, Buena 1: Fletcher Duffey and Aidan McMeekin each had 13 kills for Cougars.

Oxnard 3, Pacifica 0: Caiden Aguilar: 9 kills for Yellowjackets.

Bishop Diego 3, Del Sol 2: Nico DeRosa totaled 18 kills for Cardinals.

Carpinteria 3, Channel Islands 1: Cole Rowbottom had 15 kills for Warriors.

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