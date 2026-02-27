Atascadero falls to Clovis in CIF-CS Division 2 title game

FRESNO, Calif. (KEYT) - Atascadero could not cool off the hot second half shooting of Clovis and the top-seeded Greyhounds lost 65-47 in the CIF-Central Section Division 2 championship game in boys basketball.

It's the first CIF title in boys basketball for the Clovis Cougars since 1947.

Atascadero was led in scoring by Shea Buckley who had 15 points.

#2 seed Clovis got a game-high 19 points from junior Sier Harbin.

Damon Jackson Jr. tallied a double-double for the Cougars with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Greyhounds(20-10) now get ready for the State playoffs which begin next week.