Griffin Naess dominates on the mound in home opener for Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Just four games into the season but Cal Poly may not see a better pitching performance than what junior ace Griffin Naess turned in against Washington State.

Naess pitched seven innings of 1-hit shutout ball while striking out 14 batters as the Mustangs won their home opener 9-0.

The only Cougars hit was an infield single to third base in the top of the seventh inning.

Naess struck out the side four times, the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Cal Poly erupted for 8 runs in the first four innings.

Thomas Braxton singled in a pair of runs in a 4-run first inning and Alejandro Garza had a 2-run double in the second inning to make it 6-0 Mustangs.

The 4-game series resumes on Saturday starting at 3:05 p.m.