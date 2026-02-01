Gauchos get payback and sixth straight win

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos got their revenge on Cal State Fullerton as they extend their season-high winning streak to six games in a 83-69 home victory.

UCSB never trailed and led by as many as 27 points to improve to 8-3 in the Big West Conference. The Gauchos are tied for second place with Hawai'i, a half game back of leader UC Irvine.

The Gauchos lost a one-sided game on New Year's Day at Fullerton.

"This was a big week for us; it wasn't easy going down to UC San Diego and traveling back to play a team that put up 95 on us last time we played," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "Fullerton is a good team, and in the first half, we played excellent defense."

UCSB scored 25 points off of 15 Fullerton turnovers to improve to 15-7 on the season.

(Miro Little had a terrific all-around game for UCSB with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Entenza Deisgn).

Freshman CJ Shaw led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points.

The Gauchos outrebounded the Titans 40-26 with Zion Sensley leading the way with 10 boards to go along with 9 points.

UCSB also had 21 assists to just 7 by the Titans.