Pinsker and Gardiner lead DP to first win over San Marcos since 2016-’17 season

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Seniors Evan Pinsker and Wyatt Gardiner combined for 48 points as Dos Pueblos edged crosstown rival San Marcos 69-67 for their first win in this series since the 2016-'17 season.

(Pinsker made seven 3-pointers for a team-high 26 points. Entenza Design).

(Gardiner scored 22 points in his first game back after missing the last five contests with an ankle injury. Entenza Design).

San Marcos was led by junior Aidan Conlan who scored a game-high 27 points and made six 3-pointers.

Senior Koji Hefner added 17 points but the Royals fell to 3-2 in the Channel League.

The game was tied at 33 at half and DP entered the fourth quarter with a 50-45 advantage.

Conlan scored 13 fourth quarter points on the strength of 4-three-pointers.

His final three-pointer with 1:40 left pulled the Royals to within two points at 64-62.

Still up by two with under :30 seconds to go, DP broke a full-court press and Logan Pearce sealed the game with a layup as DP improved to 2-3 in league.