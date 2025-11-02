Civilian hurt after house fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A house fire in Ventura injured a civilian in West Ventura just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

VCFD crews put the fire out within 20 minutes and took the patient to a local hospital for their injuries after they complained about smoke inhalation.

VCFD crews stayed for two hours after knocking the fire down and stopped the fire from spreading to other homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.