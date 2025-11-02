Skip to Content
Top Stories

Civilian hurt after house fire in Ventura

KEYT
By
today at 1:40 pm
Published 2:09 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A house fire in Ventura injured a civilian in West Ventura just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

VCFD crews put the fire out within 20 minutes and took the patient to a local hospital for their injuries after they complained about smoke inhalation.

VCFD crews stayed for two hours after knocking the fire down and stopped the fire from spreading to other homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.