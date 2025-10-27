CIF-SS D1 Quarterfinal flag football: DP wins, San Marcos loses
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
CIF-SS Division 1 Quarterfinals
Dos Pueblos 12, Edison 6 (DP hosts JSerra in semifinals on Saturday 5pm).
Kacey Hurley threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Ruby Streatfeild and Taylor Grant. Brooklyn Hedricks had two interceptions.
Orange Lutheran 42, San Marcos 18
Makena Cook threw 6 touchdown passes to lead the #2 seed Lancers.
Victoria Aldana threw 3 td passes for the Royals who finish 23-4.
Huntington Beach 20, Camarillo 6
Scorpions end the season 25-3