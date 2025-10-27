Skip to Content
CIF-SS D1 Quarterfinal flag football: DP wins, San Marcos loses

Royals season ends to Orange Lutheran
By
New
Published 11:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-SS Division 1 Quarterfinals

Dos Pueblos 12, Edison 6 (DP hosts JSerra in semifinals on Saturday 5pm).

Kacey Hurley threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Ruby Streatfeild and Taylor Grant. Brooklyn Hedricks had two interceptions.

Orange Lutheran 42, San Marcos 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-FIIaU0a4k

Makena Cook threw 6 touchdown passes to lead the #2 seed Lancers.

Victoria Aldana threw 3 td passes for the Royals who finish 23-4.

Huntington Beach 20, Camarillo 6

Scorpions end the season 25-3

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

