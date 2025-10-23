San Marcos sweeps into volleyball quarterfinals, Bishop Diego falls in second round
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Reese Paskin and Cora Loomer had eight kills each to lead San Marcos girls volleyball to a CIF-Southern Section Division II Round 2 sweep over top-seed Rancho Christian of Temecula.
The Royals won 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 and advance to the quarterfinals at Long Beach State on Wednesday.
(Jordan Schmoller blocks the shot as San Marcos improves to 27-6 on the year. Entenza Design).
Charlotte Hastings and Samantha Fallon each added seven kills as the Royals recorded their second sweep in as many playoff matches.
CIF-SS D6 Round 2:
Wiseburn-Da Vinci (El Segundo) 3, Bishop Diego 1
(Sophie Otte delivers a kill for Bishop Diego in a 4-set loss. Entenza Design).
(Bishop Diego ends the season 18-14. Entenza Design).
CIF-SS D4, Round 2:
Ventura 3, Yucaipa 0 (Ventura at Paloma Valley in quarterfinals on Wednesday).
Oak Park 3, Burroughs(Riverside) 0 (OP at Linfield Christian in quarterfinals on Wednesday).
CIF-SS D8, Round 2:
Foothill Tech 3, Rancho Alamitos 1 (FT hosts Malibu in quarterfinals on Wednesday).
CIF-SS D10, Round 2:
Thacher 3, Edgewood 1 (Thacher hosts Colton in quarterfinals on Wednesday).
Anaheim 3, Hueneme 0
San Luis Obispo Classical 3, Desert Hot Springs 2 (SLO at Mesa Grande in quarterfinals on Wednesday).