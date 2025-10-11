Skip to Content
Man treated for smoke inhalation after Goleta house fire

Bob Tench
By
today at 1:36 pm
Published 1:39 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews helped a man with smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out in Goleta just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews helped the adult male via ground ambulance to Goleta Valley Hospital for his condition after the fire broke out, according to the SBCFD.

Crews arrived to find three people in the house at the 450 block of Camino Talavera during the fire and contained the flames to the garage and a nearby bedroom, according to the SBCFD.

Fire crews then knocked down the fire just after 11:00 a.m. and prevented further spread into other areas of the house, according to the SBCFD.

The fire did not spread to any other home, but smoke damage affected the single home from the incident, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

