DP edges San Marcos in high-stakes boys water polo game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Dos Pueblos snapped a 10-10 game with three straight goals in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 13-12 Channel League win over rival San Marcos in boys water polo.

The Chargers now lead the league at 3-0 while the Royals are 3-1.

Aracin Marshall, Channing Wigo and Marshall again scored the goals in that decisive run.

The Royals were led by Jake Magid who scored 5 goals including the last one with 16 seconds left but DP was able to run out the clock.

Magid was one of seven seniors honored before this big rivalry game.

He scored with just two seconds left in the first quarter to give San Marcos a 3-2 lead.

But the Chargers had a big second quarter to grab the lead.

Senior Grant Nelson scored back-to-back goals and freshman Channing Wigo added a goal as DP went up 5-3. Both Nelson and Wigo finished with three goals apiece.

Lucas Neushul also had three goals and his goal late in the second quarter gave the Chargers a 6-4 lead at halftime.

The Royals had their offense clicking in the third quarter as Christian Yonker, Magid, Kai Heeps and freshman Brandon Lee all scored to tie the game at 8 heading into the fourth quarter.

A big highlight for DP in that third quarter was a steal deep in the Royals end by Ben Fuhrer who immediately fired a shot and scored a goal.

San Marcos senior Jack Kramer tallied three goals and he put the Royals up 9-8 early in the fourth quarter.

But DP made two consecutive steals and converted both into goals.

Neushul scored to tie the game at 9 and Wigo then stole the ball and took it halfway down the pool himself and put DP up 10-9 with the goal.

Magid tied it at 10 only to see DP get some breathing room with 3 straight goals.