DP edges San Marcos on final day of Santa Barbara Invite Boys Water Polo Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For local water polo fans the game of the day at the Santa Barbara Invite happened well before the championship which was won by Corona del Mar.

Channel League rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos squared off with DP edging the Royals 9-8.

The Chargers led 5-4 at halftime and the Royals could never quite get the equalizer.

Eli Carneghe, Channing Wigo and Ben Fuhrer scored third period goals for DP as they led 8-6 heading into the final quarter.

Pepperdine-commit Will Stuart scored three second half goals for San Marcos and his penalty shot pulled the Royals to within 9-8 with 2:36 left.

The Royals had the ball in the closing seconds but DP freshman goalie Koa Zertuche made a big block with 7 seconds left and the Chargers celebrated the rivalry victory.

DP came in sixth place in the tournament losing to Carlsbad 13-11 later in the day.

San Marcos finished seventh as they closed the tournament with a 14-13 win over San Clemente.

In the championship game Corona del Mar beat Mira Costa 14-9.

Buena claimed third place with a 17-15 victory over Mater Dei.