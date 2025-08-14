New social app aims to ward off loneliness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy placed a spotlight on America's problem with loneliness when he declared the issue an epidemic in the spring of 2023.



Studies have linked loneliness to depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease and even premature death.



“Isolation is equivalent to smoking. I think 15 packs of cigarets per week. And so it's really important to fight that social isolation through connection,” said Wyzr Co-founder Joy Taylor.

Joy Taylor created an app with her friend Carolyn Kelly called WYZR (pronounced “Wiser”).



It is an activity- based friendship app designed to help adults over 40 create meaningful connections.



“People like myself, I'm an empty nester. I'm new to a city. People are busy. It's not for just lonely people. People are very busy working, doing things, and they can't find the time to actually make a connection,” said Wyzr Co-founder Carolyn Kelly.

The app highlights shared interests, health and wellness goals, and community activities.



“You can join based on your six interests and your two health and wellness goals. If you have a goal that's spiritual or physical health or mental health, you can connect and meet people who have those same goals as well,” said Taylor.



There are even options to carpool to events together and discover new hobbies.



A study from the American Psychiatric Association shows half of Americans say when they feel lonely they ease the feelings by finding a distraction like TV, podcasts, or social media.



But the WYZR founders say their goal is to use technology to get away from technology.



“In southern California, especially in tri county, people are spread out. Right. It's hard to meet people. You're not in an urban area where you're bumping into people. it helps bring people together based on these shared interests and health and wellness goals. And there's nothing out there other than dating apps like Tinder and Bumble or Meetup where it's a group activity and this is really about one on one,” said Taylor.



The founders say the decision to focus in on one-on- one dynamics was an intentional one.



“People are intimidated showing up to large groups. People cancel on large groups, but when you're meeting people individually, there is more of an opportunity to really be your authentic, true self and to have accountability to show up,” said Taylor.

The Wyzer founders say the app has already facilitated over 300,000 friendship connections and is growing rapidly.

