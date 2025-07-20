Skip to Content
Congressman Carbajal hosts Congresswoman Angie Craig for a Wildfire roundtable Saturday

KEYT
By
Published 4:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Saturday Congressman Salud Carbajal hosted Minnesota Congresswoman  Angie Craig for a wildfire roundtable discussion.

During the roundtable, community leaders were able to share directly to Craig who is the top democrat on the house agriculture committee about what challenges they face and share how they all work together. 

“I was just blown away by the lessons the entire country can learn from the work you’re doing here right in Santa Barbara and across California," said ranking member of the house committee on Agriculture Minnesota 2nd District Congresswoman and Angie Craig,

Ideas on wildfire preparedness and prevention were shared during the discussion from Community leaders.

“We’re specifically talking about wild land interface as our communities become more clogged and houses are allowed to be built in that interface," said Santa Barbara Fire City Chief, Chris Mailes. "It really requires fire protection in that interface.”

“To see how we work together here as partners state, local government and the federal government, Los Padres National Forest and to also talk about how the federal government can continue to better partner with California and here on the Central Coast our firefighters and everyone who work day in and day out to keep us safe," said Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“Being able to learn from your experience here, I'm going to take that back to congress and work on these issues with representative Carbajal," said Craig.

