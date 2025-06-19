Locals celebrate Juneteenth with Jon Boogz for an evening of dance, film and conversations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Juneteenth with Jon Boogz brought an evening of street dance, award winning short films and meaningful conversation.

"My love for film is why I want to push it, because I feel like there's no boundaries to what we do, and then I feel like when I finally stepped into my own mental health journey, it was vulnerable enough to share it with my followers and share it with the world," said Award winning choreographer, director and dancer Jon Boogz.

The events theme sparked conversation about mental health and breaking the stigma of therapy.

The energy was contagious for those awaiting the performance and celebrate Juneteenth together.

"We finally got a day(Juneteenth) and we going to use it and we're going to see amazing performances celebrating this magical day," said attendee Joanne Young.

"It's great, because I see all different colors here, and they're getting a lot of support and I am looking forward to the dance, maybe they'll show me something I don't know," said attendee Marilyn Jones.

The performances through the evening had people in awe with sighs and clapping as stories were being told right before their eyes.

The event was presented by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santa Barbara.