Onshore flow weakens Saturday, tracking great conditions for the weekend

This past week we have seen on and off again marine layer and cloud coverage. Onshore flow has been persistent. As we head into to the weekend, the Central Coast can expect better clearing and warmer temperatures. Currently, there are no watches, warnings or advisories in place through out the region, giving us calm conditions to start the weekend.

Onshore flow begins to weaken on Saturday, which will allow better clearing through the weekend. Marine layer for the coasts may experience more stubborn clearing. High pressure is building in as well and will allow temperatures to warm slightly. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. Light winds are expected each afternoon and evening, but will trend on the mild side. It will be the perfect weekend to head outside and plan that picnic or beach day! We can expect the warmer weather until Tuesday.

By Tuesday, weather pattern will shift again and will trend on the cooler side. Onshore flow is expected to build in and June gloom returns.