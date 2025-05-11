Two injured after three-car crash on La Panza Road in Creston Sunday morning

CRESTON, Calif. – Two people were injured in a three-car crash on La Panza Road in Creston at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The incident required helicopter transport for at least one of the patients with multiple other emergency vehicles on the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an updated article in which Your News Channel incorrectly reported two fatalities.