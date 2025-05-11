Skip to Content
Two injured after three-car crash on La Panza Road in Creston Sunday morning

CAL Fire SLO
today at 10:41 am
Published 10:53 am

CRESTON, Calif. – Two people were injured in a three-car crash on La Panza Road in Creston at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The incident required helicopter transport for at least one of the patients with multiple other emergency vehicles on the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an updated article in which Your News Channel incorrectly reported two fatalities.

Caleb Nguyen

