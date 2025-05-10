Car crash over the side of Highway 1 turns into brush fire in Lompoc early Saturday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire personnel found a car that went over the side of Highway 1 near Lompoc that turned into a brush fire just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

SBCFD members knocked down the fire at a quarter acre at 3:15 a.m. and began searching for potential victims within the thick brush.

The sedan went 50 feet off the side of the road and closed one lane of Highway 1 after the search, during which SBCFD crews were unable to find any potential victims from the crash.

SBCFD members helped extinguish hot spots until 6:00 a.m. and the California Highway Patrol is investigating any potential owners of the car.

The cause of the crash and subsequent fire are under investigation.