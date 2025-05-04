SPARK Rescue Santa Barbara holds a paw-fect brunch at The Wildcat and The Glitter Brunch to raise funds and dog adoption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. It was the paw-fect day to cuddle puppies during brunch.



“This is Kobe, he’s twelve weeks old, we think he’s a chi mix, the only thing we know for sure is he’s 100 percent cute," said Anna Markmann, Volunteer with SPARK Rescue.

Sunday, the wildcat and the glitter brunch hosted spark rescue Santa Barbara presents “Pride and paws, an event celebrating love, community and rescue pups." During the brunch show, the dogs were brought out to be introduced.



“We’re trying to raise enough money to buy a facility so we can rescue more animals," said SPARK volunteer, Amy Van Hook. "Until we have a facility we can’t rescue some of the animals because we don’t have enough homes to put them in.”

The event gave attendees the chance to meet furry friends ready for adoption and raises funds for animals in need of a home while celebrating love.



“There’s lots of dogs without homes and people you know, think that that’s more important is to like you know like buy pure breds or whatever, but you know I think that having adopting dogs is way more important," said Van hook.

SPARK Santa Barbara Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and donations are tax-deductible. SPARK is always looking for more volunteers and fosters.

You can learn more about cats and dogs available for adoption or donate at their website.



“You can go to SPARK rescue dot org and they have the application process there it’s pretty intense but it’s because we want to make sure we have the best home for our puppies," said Markmann.