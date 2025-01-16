Santa Barbara City College Measure P Bond Oversight Committee has been selected

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In November voters voted to pass Measure P, an extension of Measure V which passed in 2008. This impacts homeowners, raising the tax back to the maximum of $8.50 until 2061 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value.

Thursday night applicants who applied to be on the Santa Barbara City College Measure P Bond Oversight Committee delivered two-minute speeches in hope of being selected.

"What I'm hoping for is that the projects that go forward, are really looking toward the future, you know, the changing needs of our workforce and our student population," said applicant, Celeste Barber. "And that will be foremost what will serve our students directly, for now and certainly in the future, and also the community's needs as well."

The committee will ensure voters remain informed and money is well spent to better Santa Barbara City College.

We asked one applicant what his priorities are.

"I just want to make sure that the money is spent in such a way that it benefits the students and city colleges needs are going to change over time, they're very different than they were when I went here as a student." said applicant, Dale Francisco.

And after all speeches were finished, all nine applicants were selected to join the committee to better SBCC.

"I'm willing to do the work to really dig in and talk to all the people who are involved and find out what's going on and get that information out to the public in a way that the public can understand," said Francisco.

"I enjoy working with a diverse group, debating the issues and coming to a consensus, that's what you know, that what good governance is all about," said Barber.

And now that all nine candidates have been selected the work begins now