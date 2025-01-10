So Cal Edison warns the possibility of a Public Safety Power Shutoff for South Santa Barbara

About 5,000 Southern Santa Barbara county residents could experience a power outage over the next couple of days as winds pick up again.

Southern California Edison says their main concern with the Public Safety Power Shutoffs are winds picking up debris and striking a power line.

"It could be not windy and fine where you are, but the line that reaches you could be going through an area where there is a different circumstance," said Jeff Monford, Senior Advisory at Southern California Edison.

With low humidity levels, dry foliage surrounding Santa Barbara county are also a main concern.

"We have to inspect every line if they're turned off for a Public Safety Power Shut Off, or if they're off from a repair need," said Monford. "Every line has to be inspected. Most of that is boots on the ground, with binoculars, some of its drones, some of its helicopters, but it has to be done in daylight. We're looking for debris in the line, the smallest amount of which, could cause a spark and we're looking for any damages on the lines."

We talked to one business owner who received a call from So Cal Edison about the potential for a power shutoff in the area of his restaurant, and asked how it would impact him and his business .

"Unfortunately if the power does go off here for safety reasons, my restaurant has to close," said David Reynoso, owner of Dave's Dogs Grill in Santa Barbara. "It doesn't only impact me, but twenty employees that I can't have, twenty employees sitting in the dark and they go home and they don't get paid. That affects me, affects my employees, affects my inventory. It's like a domino effect."

For those wanting to know if their home or business will is at risk of a power outage, you can visit So Cal Edisons website and type in your address. So Cal Edison reiterates that they continue to work on getting power back on as quickly and safely as they can