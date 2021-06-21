Hold on to those masks! Some places in Santa Barbara still require them

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On June 15 California dropped the tiered system of COVID-19 reopening. Under California’s guidelines, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear their mask in most places. Santa Barbara County followed California's guidance for their mask mandates.

However, there are places in Santa Barbara and across the United States that still require people to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. In California and Santa Barbara County, businesses are allowed to continue to require their customers to wear a mask.

Three notable places masks are still required are hospitals, public transit and schools. Santa Barbara Airport tweeted a remind for travelers to pack their masks. The Federal Aviation Administration still requires masks at airports and on planes regardless of vaccination.

To schedule a vaccination appointment visit MyTurn.