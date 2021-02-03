Carpinteria encouraging businesses to sign up for second round of COVID-19 relief grants

Top Stories

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — California is allowing small businesses to signup for a second round of small business grant relief. The grants are to help businesses with losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second round of California Small Businesses COVID-19 Relief Grants opened Tuesday, February 2. The application window closes at 6 p.m. PST Monday, February 8. Businesses will be notified if they are approved or denied between February 11 and 18.

According to the application, businesses are eligible to receive grants based on annual revenue. A business has to make between $1,000 to $2,500,000 to be eligible for $5,000 to $25,000 of grant money.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses in their area get signed up for these grants. In Carpinteria, Joyce Donaldson is leading the chamber’s effort. She said she has seen a need for Carpinteria businesses to receive grant money due to the pandemic. She especially sees a need with local restaurants.

To apply for a grant visit the California state website.