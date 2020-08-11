SLO County public health addresses outbreak at California Men’s Colony

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says it is working closely with the California Men's Colony on containing its COVID-19 outbreak.

The state prison has surpassed 100 total cases in recent days. There are currently 104 active cases of COVID-19 at CMC. 11 inmates are considered recovered. Two other inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were released from the prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

106 of the 117 total cases at the prison have been reported in the last 14 days.

“A communicable disease outbreak in a prison setting poses a hazard to inmates, employees, and the community at large and we are coordinating with all of our local and state partners to ensure that CMC has the support and guidance it needs to control the spread,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein.

The public health department is assisting with testing staff at the prison. So far, 140 employees have been tested, according to the health department.

12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those employees have been cleared to return to work.

The prison has a population of 3,430. More than half of the inmate population has been tested for COVID-19.

SLO County health officials say the prison is successfully isolating and quarantining inmates with symptoms or who have tested positive. The health department says the prison is providing the "necessary care to help slow the spread."

The first case of COVID-19 within the prison was reported on April 11. The first staff member tested positive less than two weeks later.