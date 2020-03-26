Santa Barbara Police calls down significantly in March

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Police are getting less calls for help in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said orders for people to stay at home and less people moving around has helped with the drop in calls.

Wagner said, “We’re down approximately 24% in those calls for service."

Those number translates to more than 800 less calls this month compared to March 2019.

“The fact that people aren’t interacting with one another in a regular fashion means that there’s less conflict, hence there is a less of a reason to call 9-1-1 or the ten digit non-emergency line,” said Wagner

SBPD cars are still expected to drive the streets of Santa Barbara. Wagner said the department’s posture is visibility to reassure the community they are still there and to dissuade any future crime at businesses closed due to the health emergency.

Wagner added if there is an emergency SBPD is working with Santa Barbara Fire and American Medical Response to triage emergency calls to get aid to those who need them.