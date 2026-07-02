Santa Maria’s Safe & Sane Fireworks Sales Benefit Non-Profits Like Youth Athletics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Fireworks booths are open in Santa Maria so families can prepare for the nation’s 250th 4th of July in two days.

Sales directly benefit non-profit organizations that work with community and youth.

There are 23 non-profit organizations running fireworks booths within the city limits of Santa Maria.

Those who organize and operate these booths admit there are a lot of similarities in the products available between booths.

Each non-profit has a unique mission in the community, and each purchase makes a contribution toward that end.

Two primary fireworks companies provide the products to the non-profits, Phantom and TNT.

For example, the Central Coast Surf Soccer Club sells TNT fireworks and facilitates soccer game play for all ages of communities from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles.

Only a few feet away in the same parking lot on Broadway, the Chee-Hoo Foundation is partnered with Phantom Fireworks, and they support athletics programs specifically for Pacific Islanders.

Fireworks booth operators say choosing which booth to buy from is not necessarily a decision many people think very hard about, but they might be this year due to recent inflation.

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